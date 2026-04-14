Confirmed! Yash Attends CinemaCon For Ramayana Not Toxic, Actor's Photos With Namit Malhotra Go Viral

The team of Ramayana is leaving no stone unturned to make a global noise around the movie. Most recently, the actor-producer couple attended the ongoing CinemaCon in the USA. Several big-ticket movies and anticipated projects from across the world will be showcased at the event. Amid this, the makers of Ramayana have reportedly planned a showcase of the movie at the event, as a part of its global promotion.

Photos of Yash and Namit Malhotra from the event are now viral on social media. This comes after it was speculated that the Rocking star will use the global stage to promote Toxic, which is scheduled to arrive before Ramayana. The Geethu Mohandas directorial is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and was initially scheduled to hit the big screens on March 19. Its release has now been deferred to June 4.

At the CinemaCon event, Namit Malhotra unveiled the largest poster of Ramayana yet. The movie has gained massive traction at the event with fans flocking to catch a glimpse. It is unclear whether the team has debuted a new video asset or will be showcasing the same Lord Rama glimpse that was previously released on Hauman Jayanti.

Yash and Namit Malhotra's appearance at the event comes after the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram faced massive backlash. The first glimpse triggered backlash over the shoddy use of AI and the actor's look as the Maryada Puroshottam Lord Ram. The video asset teased a look at Raavan, which excited cinegoers greatly. Yash will feature in the role of the anti-hero in the mega movie.



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