Jaideep Ahlawat Buys New Apartment In Mumbai For Whopping ₹10 Crore, Marks Second Big Investment In 2 Months | Image: X

Jaideep Alawat has been making headlines recently for expanding his real estate portfolio. After making a thriving investment in Mumbai’s Andheri West apartment, the Jewel Thief actor bought another apartment on a different floor. This marks two major purchases in just 2 months of period.

Jaideep Ahlawat purchased a new apartment worth ₹10 crores in mumbai

According to Square Yard, Jaideep Ahlawat and his wife Jyoti Hooda have bought another property in Poorna Apartments, Andheri West, Mumbai, for ₹10 crore. Property registration documents from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), reviewed by Square Yards, confirm that the transaction was registered in June 2025.

This marks the couple’s second purchase in the same residential project within two months. They acquired their first apartment in May 2025, also for ₹10 crore, on a different floor. Both apartments share identical configurations and areas.

The newly purchased apartment has a carpet area of 1,950 sq. ft. (~181 sq. m.) and a built-up area of 217.47 sq. m. (~2,341 sq. ft.), matching the specifications of the previous one. The deal includes two car parking spaces, with a stamp duty of ₹60 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000.

Earlier this year, Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik and her daughter Syesha Kapoor purchased an apartment in Andheri, Mumbai, for ₹11.5 crore.

In January, filmmaker Subhash Ghai and his wife, Mukta Ghai, acquired a 4,364-square-foot apartment in Bandra’s 81 Aureate residential project for ₹24 crore. This purchase came just weeks after they sold a property in Andheri.