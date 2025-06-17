Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Visibly Irked As Paps Capture Her Outside Gym, Netizens Shift Blame On Her PR | Watch

Updated 17 June 2025 at 13:18 IST
Samantha Ruth Prabhu was caught exiting the gym in Mumbai on June 17. The actress, who has moved to Mumbai for work, was in the middle of a phone call when the paparazzi stationed outside the gym rushed to click her pictures. This made her uncomfortable, and she made a hasty exit to her car.
In the now-viral video, Samantha could be seen in her gym clothes and engaged in a telephonic conversation. Upon spotting the cameras, the actress hung up the call. However, when the paparazzi members asked her to pose for the shutterbugs, she got visibly irritated.
Also Read: Shireen Mirza-Hasan Name Their Newborn Son Hamza, Know Its Meaning
The actress made it clear that she does not want to be clicked and briefly apologised to the paps. She later rushed to her car and made a hasty exit.
Also Read: Kantara 2 Makers Refuse To Accept Responsibility After 6th Mishap
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hasty exit from the gym and losing her cool at the media personnel has left social media users divided. Users on Reddit allege that the actress herself calls the members of the paparazzi and then pretends to be irritated with them. Another section shifted the blame to her PR and shared that she should ask them not to inform the camerapersons of her location.
Also Read: CBFC Clears Sitaare Zameen Par For Release, Aamir Hosts Special Premiere
However, a section of netizens also came out in Samantha's support. They argued that the paparazzi often cross the line with celebrities. Some also pointed out that Sam politely declined to pose for the cameras and yet they pestered her. Fans of the actress have also negated the claims of her PR leaking her location to the paps and have stressed that gyms in Mumbai are a frequent celeb spotting spot, and so the mediapersons are usually stationed there.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 17 June 2025 at 13:18 IST