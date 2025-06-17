Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gets Visibly Irked As Paps Capture Her Outside Gym, Netizens Shift Blame On Her PR | Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was caught exiting the gym in Mumbai on June 17. The actress, who has moved to Mumbai for work, was in the middle of a phone call when the paparazzi stationed outside the gym rushed to click her pictures. This made her uncomfortable, and she made a hasty exit to her car.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets visibly irked at paps

In the now-viral video, Samantha could be seen in her gym clothes and engaged in a telephonic conversation. Upon spotting the cameras, the actress hung up the call. However, when the paparazzi members asked her to pose for the shutterbugs, she got visibly irritated.



The actress made it clear that she does not want to be clicked and briefly apologised to the paps. She later rushed to her car and made a hasty exit.



Samantha Ruth Prabhu's abrupt exit leaves netizens divided

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's hasty exit from the gym and losing her cool at the media personnel has left social media users divided. Users on Reddit allege that the actress herself calls the members of the paparazzi and then pretends to be irritated with them. Another section shifted the blame to her PR and shared that she should ask them not to inform the camerapersons of her location.



