Janhvi Kapoor Rocks Tenniscore In Off-Duty Look At Cannes 2025 After Homebound Premiere | Photos

Janhvi Kapoor turned heads at the Cannes red carpet for the premiere of her movie Homebound. This marks the first time she walked the famed red steps of the Palais des Festivals. Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, was screened at the 78th edition of Cannes in the Un Certain Regard segment. On Wednesday, Janhvi attended a special event hosted by the luxury clothing brand Miu Miu. For it, she opted for a white crop top and a matching skirt, showing off her toned midriff. Her look brought back memories of tenniscore, which Zendaya rocked last year during the press of her movie Challengers.

Janhvi in Miu Miu ensemble at Cannes | Image : Instagram

Janhvi's look at the French Riviera was a good blend of activewear and athleisure. She completed her sporty look with a checkered overshirt and a blazer over it. She rounded it off with long stockings and ballet heels. While her Cannes red carpet look has divided many, this off-duty ensemble is perfect and chic for Indian summers.

What Janhvi wore for Homebound screening at Cannes

Janhvi, who plays a pivotal role in Homebound, opted for a rose-coloured custom-made Tarun Tahiliani ensemble featuring a handwoven real tissue skirt and corset, specially crafted in Banaras. Her second look, for the photocall, was an Anamika Khanna backless gown with traditional jewellery. A jade necklace cascaded down her back, complementing her toned physique. Statement earrings and a clean bun completed her look.

Janhvi Kapoor was at Cannes for the premiere of her movie Homebound | Image: X