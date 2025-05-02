Javed Akhtar Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Slams Pakistan's Kashmir Narrative: It Is A Time For Aar Ya Par...

Javed Akhtar inaugurated the 'Glorious Maharashtra Festival' on Thursday, May 1. The event was organised to celebrate Maharashtra's foundation day. Writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, known for his strong words, addressed the Pahalgam terror attack during his speech. He also criticised the attacks on Kashmiris following the incident, stating that such actions only further Pakistan 's propaganda.

Akhtar urges the central government to take strong measures against Pakistan for its purported links to the brutal terror attack on innocent civilians in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

During his address to politicians and attendees at the Maharashtra Festival 2025, lyricist Javed Akhtar spoke about the attacks on Kashmiris after the Pahalgam attack. He criticised Pakistan's propaganda and narrative stating, “What do Pakistan's propaganda, establishment, clerics and its Army say about Kashmir? That all Kashmiris are Pakistanis by heart, and that India has occupied them. Lies. The truth is that when they attacked in 1948, the local Kashmiris stopped them for 3 days. Our forces reached there 3 days later. The truth is that they cannot live without India. They have suffered the most from what has happened today. Their tourism, which is their lifeline, is finished. Kashmiris are Indians...90-99% Kashmiris are loyal to India.”

He also urged the Central Government to take "solid steps" against terrorism, emphasising that "a few crackers on the border" are not enough to address the loss of lives in Pahalgam.

He quoted as per ANI, "This has happened not just once but several times. I request that the Central Government take immediate steps. A few crackers on the border will not work. Take a solid step now.” He slammed the Pakistani army chief saying, “Do something so that the mad Army chief there (Pakistan), no sensible person can make a speech like he does. He says that Hindus and Muslims are different communities. He does not even care that there are Hindus in his country, too. So, do they have no respect? What kind of man is he? They should get a befitting reply so that they remember. They will not pay heed to anything less. I don't know much about politics. But I do know that it is time for 'aar ya paar.”