Updated March 29th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Jaya Bachchan Calls Amitabh Bachchan And Herself 'Protective Parents'

Jaya Bachchan recently appeared on a podcast hosted by Navya Nanda where she discussed the parenting styles of Amitabh Bachchan and herself.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Bachchan Family
Bachchan Family | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Jaya Bachchan recently appeared on the podcast show of her granddaughter Navya Nanda. Speaking at the podcast, the veteran actress recalled how the parenting styles of her husband and herself. She recalled being protective of her children Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan. 

Jaya Bachchan admits she was an overprotective parent because she did not know better 

On the latest edition of her granddaughter's podcast What The Hell Navya Season 2, Jaya Bachchan revealed that she and her husband Amitabh Bachchan have always been very protective of their children, Abhishek and Shweta. "We were more protective because we didn't know any better. That's what we were taught, that's how we were brought up. You (Shweta) have been brought up differently, and you will bring up your children even more differently," said Jaya.

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan with their children | Image: Instagram 

Shweta echoed her thoughts and said, “A lot of times, people don't learn from other people's experiences. They have to learn from their own experiences. You have to give your children a chance to make those mistakes.” She spoke about the parental instincts of keeping one's children away from danger and said, “Your every instinct is 'I don't want them to get hurt. This is maybe not the right person. This is maybe not the right direction they're going in,' but it's very difficult to say, 'Okay, I'll let you do it.'” She added that the best thing to do is to let go of one’s children and make them learn from their own mistakes. She argued, “I think it's the best thing you can do for your child that you can let them make their own mistakes. Because they will gain experience.”

When Jaya Bachchan spoke about not getting enough recognition 

Earlier speaking at granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan shared that when an artist doesn't get recognition, it feels "really bad". The actress revealed that she had done many "path-breaking, unique and redefining" films but wasn't recognised enough. “When an artist doesn't get recognition, it feels really bad. Sometimes, I think that we did so much path-breaking, unique, redefining work, but the recognition for that isn't enough," Jaya said.

A file photo of Jaya Bachchan | Image: Instagram 

Speaking about the same, she added "I'm talking about recognition, not appreciation. So then assume it's my fate. I won't say I get affected. I felt bad, it was unfair."  
(With inputs from agencies )

Published March 29th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

