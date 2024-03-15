Advertisement

Jaya Bachchan has given many memorable performances during her career spanning over 5 decades. She has also starred in several watershed movies which were a hit at the box office. These include Guddi, Parichay, Silsila, Piya Ka Ghar and Anamika. However, recently the veteran actress confessed that she didn't receive much recognition for the path-breaking and redefining work that she did.

It feels really bad: Jaya Bachchan

Speaking at granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast What The Hell Navya, Jaya Bachchan shared that when an artist doesn't get recognition, it feels "really bad". The actress revealed that she had done many "path-breaking, unique and redefining" films but wasn't recognised enough. “When an artist doesn't get recognition, it feels really bad. Sometimes, I think that we did so much path-breaking, unique, redefining work, but the recognition for that isn't enough," Jaya said.

(A file photo of Jaya Bachchan | Image: Instagram)

Speaking about the same, she added "I'm talking about recognition, not appreciation. So then assume it's my fate. I won't say I get affected. I felt bad, it was unfair."

(A still from Silsila | Image: IMDb)

About Jaya Bachchan's career trajectory

Jaya Bachchan made her acting debut as a teenager in Satyajit Ray's Mahanagar (1963), followed by her first screen role as an adult in the drama Guddi (1971). After starring in many blockbuster hit movies, such as Zanjeer, Abhimaan and Chupke Chupke, she restricted her work in films owing to her kids. After a 17-year sabbatical, she returned to acting with Govind Nihalani's independent drama Hazaar Chaurasi Ki Maa (1998) and since then she has starred in several movies including her recent release Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, earning rave reviews for her performance. In the film, she played the role of Ranveer's strict grandmother and wife of Dharmendra.