Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor Immerse Mother Nirmal Kapoor's Ashes In Ganges, Animal Actor Pens Emotional Note: Ma and Dad Are...

Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor are reeling from a personal tragedy. The actor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, breathed her last on May 2. Days after her death, her sons performed her last rites and headed to Haridwar to immerse her ashes. Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share photos and penned an emotional tribute in remembrance of his mother.

Anil Kapoor-Boney Kapoor pay final tribute to their mother, Nirmal Kapoor

On June 25, brothers Anil and Boney Kapoor visited the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh. They met with Swami Chidanand Saraswati and discussed the final moments they shared with their late mother. They also prayed to the river Ganges.



Also Read: Scars of Beauty OTT Release Date: Portuguese Drama Now Streaming Online

On June 26, Anil shared photos from their visit and mentioned that they had visited to immerse her ashes in the river Ganges. He shared the photos with the caption, “Grief and Healing. Today, we immersed Ma’s ashes in the Ganga. In the same place where we had laid Dad to rest nearly a decade ago. With the grief came a quiet sense of peace, like Ma and Dad are finally back together. With each other, home at last”.

About Nirmal Kapoor's death and Anil Kapoor's emotional note for her

Nirmal Kapoor breathed her last on May 2. She passed away at the age of 90, following age-related complications. Nirmal is also the grandmother of Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.