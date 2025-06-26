Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor Immerse Mother Nirmal Kapoor's Ashes In Ganges, Animal Actor Pens Emotional Note: Ma and Dad Are...

Updated 26 June 2025 at 11:25 IST
Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor are reeling from a personal tragedy. The actor's mother, Nirmal Kapoor, breathed her last on May 2. Days after her death, her sons performed her last rites and headed to Haridwar to immerse her ashes. Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share photos and penned an emotional tribute in remembrance of his mother.
On June 25, brothers Anil and Boney Kapoor visited the Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh. They met with Swami Chidanand Saraswati and discussed the final moments they shared with their late mother. They also prayed to the river Ganges.
On June 26, Anil shared photos from their visit and mentioned that they had visited to immerse her ashes in the river Ganges. He shared the photos with the caption, “Grief and Healing. Today, we immersed Ma’s ashes in the Ganga. In the same place where we had laid Dad to rest nearly a decade ago. With the grief came a quiet sense of peace, like Ma and Dad are finally back together. With each other, home at last”.
Nirmal Kapoor breathed her last on May 2. She passed away at the age of 90, following age-related complications. Nirmal is also the grandmother of Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Mohit Marwah.
In a remembrance note made days after her passing, Anil Kapoor shared unseen photos of her mother. He shared the photos with the caption, “My mother touched so many lives, not just directly but through the people she nurtured, supported, and loved. She was one of those remarkable women who never stood in the spotlight but whose strength held everyone together. A silent pillar, always smiling, always caring, always bringing warmth to those around her.” In his note, the actor called his mother the ‘glue’ and added that she held their family together.
