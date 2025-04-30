Jennifer Aniston To Brad Pitt: Hollywood's Biggest Celebs That Have Never Walked The MET Steps

Updated April 30th 2025, 21:55 IST
Met Gala aka fashion’s Oscars has entered its new season. The haute couture red carpet moments and a-lister lineups hook the enthusiasts to the fashion’s biggest night out.
Every year, on the first Monday in May, industry paragons like Kim Kardashian and Blake Lively ascend the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in elaborate outfits designed to match the event's theme, while the world watches.
This season is no different, the guest list remains a mystery until the night unfolds but we do know the fashion icons who have the perfect spirit of gala though never actually walked the steps. And, trust us this will surprise you too.
Vogue will exclusively stream the 2025 Met Gala live on its digital platforms and YouTube channel. The red carpet coverage begins on Monday, May 5, at 6:00 pm ET (Tuesday, May 6, at 3:30 am IST).
For the first time in 20 years, the gala theme focuses on menswear. Additionally, the MET steps will exclusively highlight Black designers. The exhibit examines the evolution of Black fashion through the perspective of dandyism. According to the museum's official description, the theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," delves into how style has shaped Black identities within the Atlantic diaspora, especially in the United States and Europe.
The Met Gala 2025 remains the primary fundraiser for The Costume Institute, supporting its exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital projects.
