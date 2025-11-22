Jennifer Lopez Touches Down In Udaipur For Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju’s Grand Wedding, Greets Paparazzi With Flying Kiss

The grand Band Baja Baraat of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur has become the centre of the internet’s interest. The day-1 Sangeet has already featured performances by several Bollywood and international stars. Now, Jennifer Lopez has also reached Udaipur, India, to join the star-studded celebration.

Jennifer Lopez arrives in India

A paparazzo page, Viral Bhayani, posted a video of Jennifer Lopez arriving at Udaipur airport for the wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju. The American singer and actor waved at the paparazzi and blew them a flying kiss when they said, “Welcome to India.” She wore a long, brown fur coat, sunglasses, and black heels, and headed straight to her car without posing for photos.

This visit isn’t Lopez’s first time performing in an Indian wedding. She previously created a buzz in 2015 when she performed at the wedding of Sanjay Hinduja and Anu Mahtani. Her return has built strong excitement, with fans and guests eagerly looking forward to her performance.

Justin Bieber is also expected to perform, adding more global attention to the event. Rapper Wiz Khalifa has already reached India to make the celebrations even bigger.

Videos from the festivities have flooded social media, showing Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, and Jacqueline Fernandez lighting up the stage at the sangeet at The Leela Palace in Udaipur on November 21. The wedding ceremony will take place on November 23.