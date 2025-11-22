Udaipur Billionaire Wedding: Ranveer Singh Sets The Mood At Grand Sangeet, Gets Donald Trump Jr. And His Girlfriend Bettina Anderson Grooving To ‘What Jhumka?’ | Watch | Image: X

US billionaire's daughter, Netra Mantena's wedding in Udaipur with Vamsi Gadiraju is setting new goals for what grand wedding scenes can look like. On the first day of celebrations, Bollywood celebs like Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon performed live at the sangeet. Many inside videos from the event are going viral online, including one where the Dhurandhar actor makes Donald Trump Jr and his girlfriend Bettina Anderson dance to his viral hit ‘What Jhumka?’

Ranveer Singh makes guests groove to his beats at Udaipur wedding

Wizcraft Weddings is covering this grand affair and constantly sharing the inside videos of the celebrations on social media. A video shared on their Instagram shows Donald Trump Jr and Bettina dancing on stage until Ranveer stepped in playfully and got them moving to "What Jhumka?" from his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Bettina looked elegant in a gold lehenga-choli, while Ranveer looked sharp in a black formal suit. He later encouraged all the guests to dance to Aankh Maare from Simmba.

Ranveer also turned Sangeet into a concert by singing Apna Time Aayega from his movie Gully Boy. The wedding celebrations were grand and filled with stars, with Karan Johar hosting the event. Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez were among the celebrities who performed songs from their own films.

Meet the couple

Mumbai-based Wizcraft Weddings & Social Events is taking care of the arrangements at the "Biggest Wedding Of The Year". Netra Mantena, daughter of Rama Raju Mantena, chairman and CEO of Ingenious Pharmaceuticals, will tie the knot with Vamsi Gadiraju at a two-day celebration in Udaipur on November 21 and 22.

Celebrities, billionaires and international VIPs gathered in Udaipur for the grand wedding. The celebrations featured Indian performers, while global artists such as Justin Bieber and Jennifer Lopez also took part.