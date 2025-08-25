Updated 25 August 2025 at 15:23 IST
Joy Banerjee, Veteran Bengali Actor And BJP Leader, Dies At 62 After Battling Pneumonia
Veteran Bengali actor and BJP leader Joy Banerjee has passed away at the age of 62, leaving behind a legacy in both cinema and politics.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Veteran Bengali actor turned politician, Joy Banerjee, breathed his last on Monday morning. As per several reports, the actor was struggling with prolonged illness and was admitted to the hospital, where he was receiving medical treatment. Reports suggest that he passed away at 62 after battling pneumonia.
As per local media reports, Joy Banerjee was admitted to the hospital on August 15 after he experienced respiratory distress. He was also suffering from diabetes and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). However, the actor was initially taken home from the hospital on August 16. He was put on a ventilator on the following day and breathed his last at 11:35 am today, August 25.
Joy Banerjee's notable work
Joy Banerjee has made significant contributions to the Bengali Film industry. He made his debut in 1982 opposite Debashree Roy in Aparupa. He rose to fame with his performance in Chopper (1987), directed by Nabyendu Chatterjee. His notable works also include Hirak Jayanti (1990), which was a blockbuster hit.
In 2014, Joy Banerjee pivoted towards politics. He contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Birbhum, West Bengal, on a BJP ticket against Tollywood actress Satabdi Roy. Subsequently, he also contested the 2019 elections from Uluberia as a BJP candidate against TMC sitting MP Sajda Ahmed. Despite his departure from the political party, Joy remained affiliated with the BJP's state committee, as per reports.
His fans, well-wishers and co-workers took to their social media accounts to pay heartfelt tribute to Joy Banerjee. Details about his family and last rites are yet to be revealed.
Published On: 25 August 2025 at 15:00 IST