Justin Bieber Speaks Out 'This Has to Stop' As He Shares Harrowing Video Of Paparazzi Harassment

Justin Bieber is in the headlines these days for mostly concerning reasons. From rumours of rancour between him and his wife Hailey Bieber, public umbrage to being spotted stoned at events, the Baby singer raising perturb for his fans with every passing day. However, the artist mentioned that he is going through a hard time in life right now.

A few days ago, the One Time singer openly bashed the paparazzi, accusing them of caring only about money and disregarding human dignity. He has now shared a video showing paparazzi taking his pictures without his consent and flashing bright lights in his face. Fans have rallied in his support, labelling the incident as harassment.

Justin Bieber slams paparazzi for clicking pics without consent

On Friday, Justin Bieber shared a video on his Instagram handle, showing his security asking paparazzi to move back as he left a building. Despite the request, they continued taking photos and flashing lights in his eyes. In the video, Peaches singer was heard saying, "Look at these guys." Along with the post, he captioned, "This has to stop."

Soon after the video went viral, fans showed concern for Justin Bieber and criticised the paparazzi. One person commented, "Dang, I think this is the first celeb POV of paparazzi we’ve gotten… really does show the perspective." Another fan said, "It’s sad that he has to go through this. Yes, he’s a celebrity, but he’s also human! He doesn’t deserve to be harassed outside his home…" Someone else wrote, "How is this not harassment, though? I don’t understand why paparazzi is legal."

This incident followed a day after Baby singer posted a note addressing the rumours about his well-being and relationship.

Justin Bieber addressed the divorce rumours with Hailey Beiber

Justin addressed the recent negativity surrounding him and Hailey through an Instagram post. “They treat me like a** out here, but I remember that I am flawed and God forgave me,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. The 31-year-old also reassured fans that his marriage to Hailey, whom he married in 2018, remains strong despite persistent rumours about their relationship.