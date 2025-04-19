Sexyy Red Comes To The Rescue Of Justin-Hailey Bieber's Relationship After Cheek Kiss Controversy Sparks Online Debate

Sexxy Red rocked the night with her Playas Ball birthday bash at a club. Many photos and videos have been popping up on Instagram from the cherry chilli thunder celebration featuring Justin Bieber. Amid this U My Everything singer Janae Nierah Wherry has brushed off the long-going divorce rumours of Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber.

Rapper Sexxy Red denies claims of Justin Bieber ‘not being happy’ with wife Hailey

A now-viral clip shared by Justin Bieber on Instagram was filmed at Red's 27th birthday celebration in a nightclub. The video shows the two enjoying the moment. In the video, the Baby singer kisses the rapper on the cheek and hugs her warmly. Red also posted another video on Instagram, captioning it, “My two personalities… thank for comin friend.”

In the clip, Red lifts her jacket to reveal her shorts before showing off some dance moves. Although she referred to Justin as a “friend” in her post, fans criticised the 31-year-old singer. One comment read, “Justin don’t be smiling like that with his girl [Hailey],” to which Red replied, “Yes, he do!!”

The videos sparked further backlash as they surfaced amidst rumours of trouble in Justin and Hailey's marriage. Some fans urged Justin to “respect [his] wife,” while others speculated about divorce, with one suggesting it wasn’t too late for Hailey to “get some dignity.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber divorce rumors

Justin Bieber and Hailey married in the Bahamas in July 2018, followed by a court wedding in September the same year. In August 2024, they welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber.