It was Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh cross-over in Mumbai as Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor met with Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda at an event in Mumbai on Monday, March 19. The duo discussed latter’s upcoming film Family Star. Shahid even gave a peck on Vijay’s cheek as he thanked him for setting the stage for Kabir Singh with his 2017 original film Arjun Reddy.

Shahid Kapoor gets cosy with Vijay Devarakonda

Shahid said, “I want to thank Vijay, kyunki tu nahi hota toh Arjun Reddy nahi hoti aur Arjun Reddy nahi hota toh Kabir Singh nahi hoti, I love you Vijay.”

Shahid asked Vijay how he became a part of Family Star to which Vijay said, "Vijay responds" sparking laughter as he read directly from the teleprompter which had been goofing up for the better part of the day. However, he later said that he read the script, got intrigued and said yes to the film.

More about Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy

Kabir Singh, which emerged as Shahid's biggest hit of his career, was a remake of Arjun Reddy. The story of both the film follows the life of Kabir/Arjun a genius yet hostile medical student, falls in love with Preeti from his college. When Preeti's father spots the couple kissing, he opposes their relationship and decides to marry her off changing the trajectory of their lives.

Both the film were directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who made a hattrick of blockbusters with his recent directorial, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. In a recent interview, Vanga said that several people from the industry congratulated him on Animal, including Vijay Devarakonda. In response to the question of whether Shahid Kapoor contacted him following the success of Animal, the filmmaker said, “Maybe he still hasn’t seen the film.”

