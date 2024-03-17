Advertisement

The filming for Family Star has finally concluded. The news was announced by film lead Vijay Deverakonda. Also accompanying the post, was a video, capturing the warm bond between the actors and their director.

Family Star concludes filming



Vijay Deverakonda took to his social media handles to announce the wrap on filming for his much awaited project, Family Star. The video shows director Parasuram and film leads Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, take turns to stand in the middle as the other two came in for warm, gleaming hugs. The video montage also reconfirmed the film's release date - set at April 5.





The caption to the post read, "Anddd - It’s a wrap #FamilyStar will See you all in Cinemas - April 5th! We are all buzzing with Excitement :)" Family Star has been produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The music for the film is being composed by Gopi Sunder, with KU Mohanan having been roped in as the cinematographer. It is worth noting, that Family Star announced its release date as April 5 following the assurance that the Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor led Devara, would in fact, not be releasing in theatres on the aforementioned date.



Vijay Deverakonda had prioritised Family Star over VD 12



For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda currently has two films in his lineup of projects, Family Star, and the untitled VD 12. VD 12, helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, had incidentally gone on floors, much ahead of Family Star. However, as soon as the actor signed on for the latter, he hit pause on VD 12 and allocated all his dates to the Parasuram directorial.



There had been reports of VD 12 being shelved for the unforeseen delay, something which lead to Sreeleela walking out of the film. However, the actress may just be coming back on board for the ₹100 crore spy thriller, if reports are to be believed.