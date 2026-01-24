Kamaal R Khan Arrested For Firing 4 Rounds At Residential Building In Mumbai

Mumbai Police have arrested Kamaal R Khan early Saturday in connection with the Oshiwara firing case. Self-proclaimed critic fired four rounds of bullets at a residential building in Oshiwara, Andheri, on late Friday, January 18. Following the incident, he was detained by the police for questioning, where he allegedly admitted to firing the shots, telling police that he had discharged his weapon towards the nearby mangrove area and claimed that he had no intention of harming anyone. Officers subsequently seized the weapon.

Kamaal R Khan fired at the Nalanda Society?

During the investigation, police found two bullets at the Nalanda Society. One was found on the second floor and the other on the fourth floor. One flat belongs to a writer-director, and the other to a model.

KRK lives opposite the Nalanda Society.

With the help of a forensic team, police claimed that the bullets were likely fired from KRK's bungalow.

According to sources, the firing was done with KRK's gun. He claims it is a licensed firearm. Police are verifying the claim. The Oshiwara police have seized the gun.

Currently, it is unclear what the motive was.

