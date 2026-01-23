Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol Starrer Becomes 2nd Biggest Republic Day Opener

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Border 2 released ahead of the Republic Day. The sequel has a huge legacy to live up to, especially since JP Dutta's 1997 war drama broke footfall records. Border 2 was tracking to open at around ₹30 crore mark in India and since the initial word of mouth has been good, it managed to achieve what was expected.

How much did Border 2 collect on day 1?

Border 2 minted ₹30 crore on day 1 as per early estimates from Sacnilk. The occupancy for morning shows was around 19%, which grew to 26% in afternoon and further climbed up to 34% for the evening shows. Border 2 will look to hit ₹100 crore club in its first three days, given the strong opening it has registered. After the 1st weekend, which ends on Sunday (January 25), the Republic Day holiday is expected to pull in good numbers on Monday too. Border 2 has also emerged as the 2nd highest opener for a film released during the Republic Day weekend, edging past Padmaavat (2018).

Sunny Deol is the only actor from Border (1997) who has returned in the sequel | Image: X

As per Box Office India, Border 2 got an excellent start in territories like Delhi NCR, UP, Rajasthan, Haryana and Bihar. Some popular single screens in places like Delhi, Lucknow and Agra practically opened to full houses, depicting the pull the franchise holds.

Midnight shows added for Border 2 after a strong start

As per Bollywood Hungama, Cinema chain MovieMax has organised post-midnight shows of the war drama in their key properties. More chains and single screens are expected to follow suit as the demand for the film is huge and will be driven further up since the reviews are good.