Kamal Haasan Refuses To Apologise In Kannada Language Row Despite Calls To Boycott Thug Life In Karnataka: If I Am Wrong...

Kamal Haasan has refused to apologise despite his comment on Tamil being the origin of the Kannada language, which blew up. The actor's remark has not only irked the pro-Kannada groups but has also jeopardised the release of Thug Life in Karnataka. The film is scheduled to release globally in multiple languages on June 5.

What did Kamal Haasan say in the Kannada language row?

On May 30, Kamal Haasan addressed reporters and spoke about the ongoing controversy. Despite calls for banning his film, the actor turned politician did not categorically apologise for his comment. However, in his address, he clarified that ‘love triumphs all’ and expressed his fondness for all the Southern Indian states. The Thug Life actor also asserted that he would not refrain from apologising if he is wrong.



Kamal Haasan shared, “It is a democracy. I believe in the law and justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except for those who have an agenda. I've been threatened earlier too, and if I am wrong, I would apologise, if I'm not, I won't.” His comments have again gone viral.

Earlier, the actor said that politicians are not equipped to talk about such issues and clarified that he did not mean any disrespect. Speaking at an event in Thiruvananthapuram on May 28, Haasan shared, “Politicians are not qualified to talk about language. Let us leave such in-depth discussions to historians, archaeologists, and language experts."



The controversy erupted after Kamal Haasan made a now-controversial statement at the Thug Life audio launch event. Talking about Kannada star Shivarajkumar, who was also present at the event, Kamal shared, “This is my family. That’s why he (Shivarajkumar) has come here. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil, so you too are included."