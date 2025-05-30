The Clock Is Ticking For Kamal Haasan: Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce Issues Ultimatum For Thug Life Actor Over 'Kannada Born Out Of Tamil' Remark

Kamal Haasan has stirred a row by commenting that the Kannada language has its origin in Tamil. The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his film, Thug Life, has been facing a massive backlash from pro-Kannada groups for his comment. The actor turned politician even issued a clarification on the matter, but did not categorically issue an apology. Now, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has issued a stern statement demanding that the actor apologise for his remark or face a ban in the state.

On May 29, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) reportedly held a meeting with the key stakeholders of the film industry. The members of the film body have decided that the Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Thug Life, will not be permitted to release in Karnataka if the actor does not apologise for his remarks by May 30. For the uninitiated, during the audio launch of Thug Life on May 25, the actor made the controversial comment. Talking in Tamil at the event held in Chennai, Haasan shared, Uyire Urave Tamizhe (My life and my family is Tamil)." Talking about Kannada star Shivarajakumar, Kamal said, “That’s why he is here. That’s why when I started my speech, I said ‘my life and my family are Tamil’. Your language (Kannada) was born out of Tamil. So you are included in that line.”

Speaking to the reporters following the meeting, the KFCC President, M Narasimhalu, voiced a strong opposition against Kamal Haasan. As per multiple media publications, he told the reporters, “Many Kannada organisations have called for a ban on the film. After internal discussions, we’ve decided that an apology is non-negotiable. We agree that what he said is unacceptable.”

