Kamini Kaushal Dies At 98: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor And Other Celebs Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Bollywood Icon

Veteran actress Kamini Kaushal, best known for her roles in Bimal Roy's Biraj Bahu (1954) and Arzoo (1950) with Dilip Kumar, passed away at 98 in Mumbai. According to ANI, a neighbour close to the Kaushal family confirmed the news of her passing.

Her demise left many in deep sorrow. As soon as the news spread online, people from the film industry took to social media to share their heartfelt tributes to the iconic actress.

Actor Kiara Advani penned a touching tribute in fond memory of legendary actress Kamini Kaushal.

After learning about Kamini Kaushal's demise, Kiara, who worked with her in 'Kabir Singh', took to Instagram and opened up about how the iconic actress inspired generations with her talent.

"It was an honour to work with you. Your grace, humility, and talent inspired generations and left an unforgettable mark on Indian cinema. Rest in peace, Kamini Kaushal ji," she posted.

Shahid Kapoor also expressed his sorrow over her demise. "Rest in light ma'am," he posted on Instagram. Kamini Kaushal played the role of Shahid's grandmother in Kabir Singh, which was released in theatres in 2019.

Kareena Kapoor Khan also paid tribute on Instagram. She posted a black-and-white photo of a young Kamini Kaushal along with heart and folded-hands emojis. Both worked together in Laal Singh Chadha.

Kamini Kaushal was one of the leading actresses in the 1940s, 50s, and 60s era of Indian cinema, where she shared the screen with superstars like Ashok Kumar, Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dilip Kumar and legends like Raaj Kumar and Dharmendra, among many others.

The actress made an indelible mark in the industry with her very first film. Her debut, Neecha Nagar (1946), won the prestigious Grand Prix du Festival International du Film at the inaugural Cannes Film Festival, and remains the only Indian film to win the Palme d'Or.

It was directed by Chetan Anand and starred Uma Anand and Rafiq Anwar in the lead roles. The actress reportedly appeared in over 70 films during her illustrious career spanning more than seven decades in the film industry.

The actress is known for her performance in notable films, including Do Bhai (1947), Shaheed (1948) with Dilip Kumar, Shaheed (1965) with Manoj Kumar and Pran; Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Bimal Roy's Biraj Bahu (1954), Shabnam, Arzoo (1950) with Dilip Kumar and Aag (1948) with Raj Kapoor.