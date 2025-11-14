Kaantha X Review: Dulquer Salmaan’s Period Drama Starts ‘Slow But Shifts Into Powerful Investigative Thriller Climax,’ Say Netizens

Kaantha X Review: Dulquer Salmaan’s Tamil period drama released in cinemas on November 14, coinciding with Children’s Day, and early social media reactions are positive. Cinegoers who watched the first shows are praising the film set in the 1950s, with many saying Dulquer delivers one of the strongest performances of his career.

Kaantha hit or flop?

Taking to their X(formerly Twitter) handle, movie buffs and critics shared Kaantha reviews. One user, “#Kaantha opened with great visuals of old Madras & solid DQ entry as TKM. 1st half was slow with an ego clash & a predictable genre shift interval. 2nd half improved with Rana’s entry & climax had one of DQ’s best performance.”

Another user, “A slow pace first half followed by the clash of male egos and an intriguing second half that shifts into an investigative thriller.”

Another user, “What a talent! I genuinely believe there’s so much more to witness from Bhagyashri Borse. A performance that quietly stole the spotlight.💎📈”

Advertisement

Another wrote, “Proper drama film ❤️ inka evng night shows max housefulls tho box office shake ey🔥”

Another wrote, “There's something compelling about how Selvamani Selvaraj explores film within a film, making it stand apart from earlier films. #Kaantha works well when it explores the psychology of stardom & juxtaposes art & reality. And how fabulous is @dulQuer”

Advertisement

All about Kaantha

Kaantha is set in 1950s Madras and captures the social changes unfolding in India after independence. The film has been dubbed in several languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.