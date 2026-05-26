Kantara Daiva Mimicry Controversy: Ranveer Singh Visits Chamundeshwari Temple On Court's Order Amid FWICE Ban Over Don 3 Exit

Ranveer Singh, who is currently in the news after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive, was snapped seeking blessings at Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru. Several images and videos are going viral on the internet showing him posing with priests.

Ranveer Singh's Chamundeshwari Temple visit is not linked to Don 3 fiasco

Ranveer's visit has come hours after he was issued a non-cooperation directive by FWICE over his sudden exit from Don 3. While many are confusing it with Don 3 row, it is related to the Kantara mimicry case. Yes, the actor was asked to visit the temple by the Karnataka High Court as part of the resolution in the Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara mimicry controversy.

In the images, he can be seen dressed in a white kurta-pyjama paired with a Nehru jacket. He offered special prayers to Goddess Chamundeshwari.

His visit was predominantly kept a secret. The actor was wearing a mask till reaching the sanctum sanctorum and later entered the garbhagudi for prayers.

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Last year, the actor faced a massive backlash after his mimicry at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2025. People claimed that it hurt their religious and cultural sentiments.

Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar's Don 3

During a recent press meet, Ashoke Pandit explained the reason behind this decision. Revealing the details of the complaint filed by Farhan, he shared that the producer alleged that Ranveer withdrew from the project just three weeks before the film's unit was scheduled to leave for the shoot, resulting in significant financial losses for the production house. For the unversed, Don 3 was supposed to go on the floors this year. Following the complaint, the film body issued three notices to Ranveer. The film body used to send a notice every ten days, inviting the actor to engage with them, and also sent three reminders. However, the actor didn't respond, owing to which FWICE decided to convene a press conference to apprise the industry of the decision taken by our Federation.

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