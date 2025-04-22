Saif Ali Khan Buys Luxury House In Doha, Calls It 'Very Safe' After Mumbai Knife Attack Incident

Jewel Thief star Saif Ali Khan has purchased a luxurious property on The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island at The Pearl, Doha, Qatar. During a press event organised by Alfardan Group, he shared his reasons for choosing the island property. Bhoot Police actor praised Qatar’s safety, describing it as an ideal spot for his family. The actor also expressed that his time there felt "safe" and like "a home away from home." This comes three months after the brutal knife attack at him in his Mumbai residence.

Saif Ali Khan buys island house in Doha, calls it ‘safe’

Devara actor explained his decision saying, "I had gone there to do some work, and I was shooting for something, and I stayed at the property, and I thought it was amazing. There was something about the mixture of privacy and luxury that I really liked. And again, it was things like food and the way the menu was curated and various things like this. I mean, literally in a nutshell, it felt like home away from home, so that made it very easy. The main thing really is that it's peaceful and secluded if that's the kind of thing you are looking for."

Saif Ali Khan also shared his excitement about visiting the property with his family, particularly his children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

