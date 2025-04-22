Saif Ali Khan Buys Luxury House In Doha, Calls It 'Very Safe' After Mumbai Knife Attack Incident

Updated April 22nd 2025, 12:04 IST
Jewel Thief star Saif Ali Khan has purchased a luxurious property on The St Regis Marsa Arabia Island at The Pearl, Doha, Qatar. During a press event organised by Alfardan Group, he shared his reasons for choosing the island property. Bhoot Police actor praised Qatar’s safety, describing it as an ideal spot for his family. The actor also expressed that his time there felt "safe" and like "a home away from home." This comes three months after the brutal knife attack at him in his Mumbai residence.
Devara actor explained his decision saying, "I had gone there to do some work, and I was shooting for something, and I stayed at the property, and I thought it was amazing. There was something about the mixture of privacy and luxury that I really liked. And again, it was things like food and the way the menu was curated and various things like this. I mean, literally in a nutshell, it felt like home away from home, so that made it very easy. The main thing really is that it's peaceful and secluded if that's the kind of thing you are looking for."
Saif Ali Khan also shared his excitement about visiting the property with his family, particularly his children, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.
Also Read: Tamil Actor Vishnu Vishal and Badminton Star Jwala Gutta Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary
Saif purchased this property only a few months after surviving a knife attack. On 16 January, Shehzad, the accused, allegedly broke into Saif's Bandra home during a robbery attempt. In the incident, Saif was stabbed, causing severe injuries to his thoracic spine and other areas. He was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital, where he received treatment for five days before being discharged on January 21.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 22nd 2025, 12:04 IST