Karan Veer Mehra's 'Hindu-Muslim' Poetry Backfires, Netizens Slam Actor's 'Insincere' Post On Pahalgam Terror Attack

On broad daylight, a terrifying terror attack in the valley of Pahalgam, Kashmir claimed 26 innocent tourist lives. The tragic incident has shocked the entire nation. Many Bollywood celebrities condemned the attack and expressed their condolences to the victims' families. However, actor and Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra shared a video reciting a poem by Ashutosh Rana, which did not take well with the netizens with ignited backlash.

Karan Veer Mehra's video on Pahalgam terror attack

On Wednesday, Karan Veer shared a video on X in which he recited a poem about how terrorists have divided the nation along religious lines, leading to a loss of humanity. This poem, originally made popular a few years ago by actor Ashutosh Rana at an event, resurfaced with Karan’s rendition.

While some fans appreciated his message, many criticised him for creating a dramatic video during a time of mourning. One comment stated, "Show some sensitivity! You might have a POV, but you have to put this bad acting out when families are grieving their lost ones." Another disappointed viewer wrote, "Bro, I have literally loved your journey and followed you for the past 6–7 months. And this is what you post? Really ashamed of you @KaranVeerMehra. Really, really disappointed." A further comment asked, "Audition de raha hai bhai X pe? (Are you giving an audition on X?)." Another remarked, "Are you even for real? Aisi situation mein tumhe acting karni hai (you are acting even in such a situation)."

About the Pahalgam terror attack