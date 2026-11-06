Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan Bring Major Royal Vibes To Manish Malhotra's Diwali Bash

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra hosted a grand Diwali bash on Thursday night for his friends from the film industry.

The celebration was nothing short of a star-studded affair, with celebrities arriving at his residence dressed to the nines in stunning ethnic ensembles. Several power couples graced the occasion, including fans' favourite Saifeena (Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan), who also made a stylish appearance at the glamorous celebration.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan happily posed for the paparazzi stationed outside Manish Malhotra’s Mumbai residence. The couple looked absolutely stunning as they complemented each other in elegant shades of gold and black.

Kareena exuded glamour in a dazzling gold sequin saree, while her husband, Saif, kept it classic and sophisticated in a black kurta paired with white pyjamas. Together, the two made for a picture-perfect appearance at the star-studded Diwali bash.

Check out their pictures from Manish's Diwali bash.







A few days ago, Kareena and Saif appeared together on 'Koffee With Karan 9'. In the episode, the two opened up about their personal and professional lives. When host Karan Johar brought up the stabbing incident, Kareena, while recalling that terrifying night, became visibly emotional. Her voice grew heavy as she held back her tears while revisiting the traumatic experience.

Recounting the chaos that followed the attack, Saif revealed that Kareena had rushed out of their house to arrange transport to get him to the hospital. He also light-heartedly recalled how she had stepped out in her nightwear, wearing just a T-shirt and shorts, amid the panic of the moment.

"In my night T-shirt. Luckily, no one got that on video, Karan. I was screaming on the road. I was like, ‘Stop, stop.’ It was like a movie scene. I didn’t have the time to put on my pyjamas. I ran on the road. Nobody knows this. I am saying it for the first time," Kareena recalled.

“I was literally in my T-shirt that was till here, and running like a mad, crazy woman trying to get a rickshaw while he was bleeding," she added.

Kareena also recounted the heartbreaking moment when she saw Saif severely injured inside the lift. Their son Taimur, who witnessed the terrifying ordeal, innocently asked if his father was going to die. “I looked at Saif in the lift and, when I saw him, I was like, ‘Saif, don’t do this.’ And Tim just looked at him and said, ‘Abba, are you going to die?’ I just looked at Saif, and he gave me a look, saying, ‘Take me to the hospital,’ she said.

Despite the severity of his injuries, Saif remained hopeful and said he had a strong feeling that he would recover. “It was the worst knife in the history of knives. If it had been a slightly good knife, I would be dead. But it was such a bad knife that it broke," he said.

In January 2025, Saif was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who entered his home with the intent to commit theft.

After a violent confrontation with the accused, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment following the attack. (ANI)

