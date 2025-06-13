Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Visit Karisma Kapoor After Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Sudden Demise

Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur died of a heart attack on June 12. He was 53. Chairman of the automotive company Sona Comstar, Sunjay, was playing golf in London when he swallowed a bee and suffered a heart attack. Soon after the news broke, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, were snapped at the residence of Karisma. Several videos of them leaving the residence late Thursday night are going viral on the internet. For the unversed, Karisma married Sunjay in 2003 and shares two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. However, they parted ways in 2014, and by 2016 their divorce was finalised.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan visit their sister Karisma Kapoor

A video shared by a paparazzo shows Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor exiting the residence of Karisma. Kareena was dressed in a white shirt paired with black pants, while Saif was seen in a blue kurta paired with white bottoms.

Arora sisters Malaika and Amrita were snapped with Shakeel Ladak. After meeting Karisma, they were also snapped exiting the residence together.

When Karisma Kapoor alleged a domestic violence case against Sunjay Kapur and his mother

In 2016, it was reported that Karisma filed a domestic violence case against Sunjay and his mother, accusing the mother-son duo of physical abuse and dowry harassment. In her complaint, she also claimed that Sunjay was involved with another woman at the time of their marriage. In 2024, Karisma alleged that during their honeymoon, Sunjay reportedly forced her to sleep with his friends. The couple had an ugly divorce and a custody battle.

