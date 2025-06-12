Shobhita Dhulipala Flaunts Her Expensive Taste At The Zainab-Akhil Akkineni Reception, Netizens Ask "Tara Khanna, Is That You"?

Sobhita Dhulipala caught everyone’s attention at Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding. Her stunning outfits of the day (OOTD) throughout the celebrations left her fans mesmerised. For some, what she wore at the reception brought back memories of Made In Heaven.

Sobhita Dhulipala dripping in red at Akhil Akkineni’s wedding reception

For the grand wedding reception of Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee, Sobhita Dhulipala stunned in a red saree paired with a structured blouse featuring a gold frame. The blouse, adorned with cascading pearls, added a touch of sophistication to her elegant ensemble. The pearl detailing, enhanced by crystals on the sheer bodice, blended traditional craftsmanship with a modern aesthetic.

The red saree, with its subtle embroidery along the borders, radiated understated luxury, while the halter-neck bejewelled blouse showcased her boldness. To complement her look, the Made in Heaven actress carried a Christian Dior black leather medium shoulder bag valued at ₹3,37,338.

Sobhita’s red saree look reminds netizens of her Made In Heaven character Tara Khanna

Sobhita’s kohl-lined eyes and elegance, remind fans of her iconic looks in the popular show Made In Heaven, with one commenting, “Tara Khanna is back.” Another fan added, “Tara Khanna, is that you?”

Someone else wrote, “She’s definitely channeling Tara Khanna. It reminds me of the very first dinner party they host at their house and the anniversary dinner when she discovers Adil’s infidelity.”