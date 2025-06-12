Shobhita Dhulipala Flaunts Her Expensive Taste At The Zainab-Akhil Akkineni Reception, Netizens Ask "Tara Khanna, Is That You"?

Updated 12 June 2025 at 18:39 IST
Sobhita Dhulipala caught everyone’s attention at Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee’s wedding. Her stunning outfits of the day (OOTD) throughout the celebrations left her fans mesmerised. For some, what she wore at the reception brought back memories of Made In Heaven.
For the grand wedding reception of Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee, Sobhita Dhulipala stunned in a red saree paired with a structured blouse featuring a gold frame. The blouse, adorned with cascading pearls, added a touch of sophistication to her elegant ensemble. The pearl detailing, enhanced by crystals on the sheer bodice, blended traditional craftsmanship with a modern aesthetic.
The red saree, with its subtle embroidery along the borders, radiated understated luxury, while the halter-neck bejewelled blouse showcased her boldness. To complement her look, the Made in Heaven actress carried a Christian Dior black leather medium shoulder bag valued at ₹3,37,338.
Sobhita’s kohl-lined eyes and elegance, remind fans of her iconic looks in the popular show Made In Heaven, with one commenting, “Tara Khanna is back.” Another fan added, “Tara Khanna, is that you?”
Someone else wrote, “She’s definitely channeling Tara Khanna. It reminds me of the very first dinner party they host at their house and the anniversary dinner when she discovers Adil’s infidelity.”
These references are from Amazon Prime’s original series Made In Heaven, released in 2019. The series follows two wedding planners in Delhi, navigating the clash between tradition and modern aspirations amidst lavish Indian weddings. In the show, Sobhita Dhulipala portrays Tara Khanna, a complex character who is selfish and materialistic, masking her pain with dazzling solitaires.
