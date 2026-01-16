Karisma Kapoor Opposes Priya Sachdev’s Plea To Access Divorce Records Amid Will Dispute

Priya Sachdev, the third wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, approached the Supreme Court seeking certified copies of a transfer petition related to the divorce proceedings between Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur, which took place in 2016.

Supreme Court issued a notice to Karisma Kapoor.

Justice AS Chandurkar heard the matter in chambers.

Karishma's lawyers, Ravi Sharma and Apoorv Shukla, objected to the application and argued that it is not maintainable and frivolous.

They said it is an attempt to unnecessarily reopen and dig into confidential family court proceedings.

Karisma's lawyer also pointed out that Priya already possesses the consent terms and the final divorce decree, making the request for additional records completely unwarranted.

Priya had approached the Supreme Court seeking a copy of the petition in the disposed-off transfer petition. She has said that after Sunjay Kapur's death, she is now a legal heir and directly interested in the estate and legal matters concerning her husband. She further mentioned that the petition was required for official use.

Senior advocate Maninder Singh appeared on behalf of Priya Sachdev.

Priya and Karisma’s children, Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Kapur, are already locked in a legal battle over Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate.

Karisma‘s children filed a petition with the Delhi High Court alleging that the will is "forged and fabricated".