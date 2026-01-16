Stop This Clownery: Congress MP Comes Down Heavily On Border 2 Actors Over 'Complete Mockery Of BSF' Jawans During Promotions

Congress MP and senior Indian advocate Dr Abhishek Singhvi took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to share a strongly worded note lambasting the promotion of Border 2 . Releasing on January 23, the movie is a sequel to the 1997 war drama and features Varun Dhawan, Sunny Deol, Ahaan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. Sharing a clip from the promotion of the movie, the Congress MP slammed the ‘complete mockery' of BSF jawans.

Singhvi's post read, “This is shocking, demeaning and a complete mockery of the BSF. Jawans parading in sacred uniform while Bollywood actors arrive like kings in a jeep for a movie promotion.” Demanding respect for the Border Security Force, he added, “The BSF uniform is not a prop, and patriotism is not pageantry. Stop this clownery and respect those who guard the nation.” Dr Singhvi's post is being reshared by multiple users across the social media platform.

For the unversed, his note came after a social media user shared a video from Border 2 promotions on X on January 12. In the clip, Sunny Deol, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan could be seen seated in an open-air jeep while waving at the crowd gathered to greet them. In the clip, a fleet of BSF Jawans could be seen leading the actors by marching on foot. However, the authenticity of the clip could not be independently verified. The video irked several social media users who alleged that it seemed like the actors were given tribute by the Indian soldiers, while it should have been vice versa. For one leg of the promotions of Border 2, the team released their song Ghar Kab Aaoge 2.0 at Longewala-Tanot in Jaisalmer in the presence of BSF Jawans.