Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Sudden Death While Playing Polo Is Beyond Shocking

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur suddenly died on June 12 at the age of 53. The Chairman of Sona Comstar suffered a fatal heart attack while playing polo in the United Kingdom. The circumstances surrounding his demise are something everyone is buzzing about.

How did Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur die?

On June 12, Author and columnist Suhel Seth confirmed Sunjay Kapur's death on X(formerly Twitter). Sharing the news, Seth wrote, “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar. Om Shanti.” Reports suggest that Sunjay suffered a heart attack.

According to ANI, Sunjay Kapur was playing polo in the UK when the incident occurred. While riding a horse, he accidentally swallowed a bee, which got stuck in his throat. The irritation and distress reportedly caused panic, triggering a heart attack that led to his untimely death.

Shockingly, just hours before his passing, Sunjay Kapur was active on social media. He had shared a message of condolence for the victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. On X, he posted, “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”

Sunjay Kapur’s marital life

Sunjay is survived by his wife, Priya Sachdev. He had three marriages. His first wife was Nandita Mahtani, and they got separated in 2003. His second marriage was to Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. Sunjay’s third and final marriage was with Priya Sachdev, and they had a son, Azarius, while jointly nurturing daughter Safira Chatwal (from Priya's first marriage).