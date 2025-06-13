Karisma Kapoor's Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Sudden Death While Playing Polo Is Beyond Shocking

Updated 13 June 2025 at 12:38 IST
Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur suddenly died on June 12 at the age of 53. The Chairman of Sona Comstar suffered a fatal heart attack while playing polo in the United Kingdom. The circumstances surrounding his demise are something everyone is buzzing about.
On June 12, Author and columnist Suhel Seth confirmed Sunjay Kapur's death on X(formerly Twitter). Sharing the news, Seth wrote, “Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur: he passed away earlier today in England: a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and to his colleagues @sonacomstar. Om Shanti.” Reports suggest that Sunjay suffered a heart attack.
According to ANI, Sunjay Kapur was playing polo in the UK when the incident occurred. While riding a horse, he accidentally swallowed a bee, which got stuck in his throat. The irritation and distress reportedly caused panic, triggering a heart attack that led to his untimely death.
Shockingly, just hours before his passing, Sunjay Kapur was active on social media. He had shared a message of condolence for the victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. On X, he posted, “Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”
Also Read: Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora Visit Karisma Kapoor After Ex-Husband Sunjay Kapur's Sudden Demise
Sunjay is survived by his wife, Priya Sachdev. He had three marriages. His first wife was Nandita Mahtani, and they got separated in 2003. His second marriage was to Karisma Kapoor, with whom he had two children, Samaira and Kiaan. Their divorce was finalised in 2016. Sunjay’s third and final marriage was with Priya Sachdev, and they had a son, Azarius, while jointly nurturing daughter Safira Chatwal (from Priya's first marriage).
Following the news of Sunjay’s sudden death, several Bollywood celebrities, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Amrita Arora, visited Karisma Kapoor’s residence to support her. Karisma has not yet released an official statement about the tragedy.
Get Current Updates on Ahmedabad Plane Crash, India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published 13 June 2025 at 11:42 IST