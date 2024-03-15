Advertisement

Kartik Aaryan has brought home a luxury new ride as he shoots for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. The Luka Chuppi star was joined by his mother and his dog Katori has he performed the customary puja. Kartik has added a Range Rover SV worth Rs 6 crore to his swanky car collection. Videos and photos of the actor have also surfaced on social media where he is seen welcoming the brand new car at his Mumbai residence.

File photo of Kartik Aaryan ~ Image: Kartik Aaryan fans/X

Kartik adds new vehicle to his collection

According to reports, Kartik owns luxury vehicles like BMW 5 Series 520d, McLaren GT, Mini Cooper S, Lamborghini Urus Capsule and Porsche 718 Boxster. Now, he also purchased a Range Rover SV, making his car collection even more envious.

Kartik busy with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 shoot

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in the 2023 film Satyaprem Ki Katha, has recently started shooting for his upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film, which also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri, is the third installment of the Hindi horror-comedy franchise film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Its first part was directed by Priyadarshan, and was released in 2007.

Before that, he was busy with the shoot of Chandu Champion, which is directed by Kabir Khan. For the sports drama, the actor underwent a physical transformation.

The actor reportedly essays the role of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. Murlikant won an individual gold medal in the 1972 Summer Paralympics, in Heidelberg, Germany. He set a world record in the 50 m freestyle swimming event, at 37.33 seconds. He was a jawan of the craftsman rank in the Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) in the Indian Army. He sustained severe bullet wounds during the 1965 war against Pakistan. Chandu Champion is set to release on June 14.