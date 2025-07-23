Shahid Kapoor's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Biopic Shelved, OMG 2 Director Amit Rai Blames 'Cruel System'

Shahid Kapoor was slated to feature in the biopic of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. It was reported that the Kabir Singh fame will play the role of the Maratha warrior. However, in a new interview, the director Amit Rai confirmed that the film will not see the light of day. He also placed blame on the ‘system' for not placing trust in him.

Amit Rai confirms Shahid Kapoor's film is being shelved

In an interview with Mid-Day, Amit Rai, who is best known for directing OMG 2, confirmed that the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj biopic is off the table. While he did not state the reason for the same directly, he stressed, “The system is so cruel. Even if you have proved your mettle with a R180 crore film [OMG 2], it’s not enough." He admitted that the biopic was once his most ambitious project and has not gone into the shredder.



He continued criticising the film industry and added, “How is a director supposed to work here, under these systems of casting, production, star, and management? You live with a story for five years, and within minutes, somebody writes a five-pager, pointing out what is wrong and what is right in the film.”



Amit Rai turns producer for his next

After the rather bitter experience of seeing his passion project go downhill, the director told the publication that he is moving away from that direction. He confirmed venturing into production and also shared that his next film will feature the OMG 2 actor Pankaj Tripathi. He also appreciated Akshay Kumar for expressing interest in the role, which he called a rarity in Bollywood. He argued, “An actor will only do what’s working at the box office. Very few actors were honest with me. Sometimes, they weren’t interested in being part of a film that spoke the truth about society, and instead wanted to do a love story. But when I took a love story to them, they said, ‘This is an expensive film, this is a period love story.’ So, the criterion kept changing. [The truth is that] they will say yes to you once you enter their circle.”



