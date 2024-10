Published 23:40 IST, October 1st 2024

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Hina Walk The Ramp In Manish Malhotra Designs At Namo Bharat Event

Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Hina Khan, Sonali Bendre and Tahira Kashyap walked the ramp at Namo Bharat event on Tuesday evening in Manish Malhotra's designs.