Katrina Kaif Shades Ananya Panday As She Skips Her Mention In Kesari Chapter 2 Appreciation Post, Corrects Later

Kesari Chapter 2: Akshay Kumar , R. Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer hit in the theatres on April 18. Since the release, the untold story of Jallianwala Bagh has been receiving positive reviews, including celebs lauding about the film. Among many, Katrina Kaif has also given her heads up to the historic drama. However, while sharing her excitement Tiger 3 actress leaves out to mention Ananya Panday in her review but corrected later.

Did Kartrina Kaif just missed mentioning Ananya Panday in her Kesari Chapter 2 review?

Taking to her Instagram stories, Katrina Kaif shared her Kesari Chapter 2 review. She wrote, “An untold story told so beautifully by Karan Tyagi… Amritpal Bindra, Anand Tiwari, so proud of you… Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan were just terrific. Congrats to Dharma Movies, Leo Movies Collective, Karan Johar.” The only name missing from her note was Ananya Panday’s. Katrina later re-posted the story after 2-3 hours but this time and mentioned Ananya Pandey. Many are wondering whether this was intentional or simply an oversight.

Katrina's husband, actor Vicky Kaushal also posted on Instagram yesterday, saying, “An untold story told with so much grit, sincerity and sensitivity! This is one hell of a directorial debut, Karan Tyagi. Kudos to Karan Johar, Amritpal Bindra, Anand Tiwari, Apoorva Mehta, and Adar Poonawalla for bringing this important chapter from our history to celluloid. Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, and Amit Sial, absolute class. Absolute magic! Don’t miss!!!”

Kesari Chapter 2 day 1 box office collection

Kesari 2 is standing against Sunny Deol's Jaat, which seems to be winning the favour of the audience, seemingly due to its action genre. Kesari 2 collected ₹7.5 crore on day 1 at the box office.