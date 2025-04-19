Good Bad Ugly Actor Shine Tom Chacko Arrested In Drug Abuse Case, Booked Under NDPS Act

Updated April 19th 2025, 16:26 IST
Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko, who has featured in the latest movies like Mammootty's Bazooka and Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, was arrested by the Kochi City Police for alleged drug use. Chacko was brought in for questioning on Saturday after an incident where he allegedly fled from a hotel during an anti-drugs raid on April 16. After interrogation, he was taken into custody. Reportedly, the police booked the actor under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Sections 27 and 29. He has been arrested for the second time in 10 years in a similar drug case.
Chacko's arrest in a drug-related case comes just months after the actor was acquitted in a 2015 drug case. In a related matter, actress Vincy Aloshious had also accused him of inappropriate behaviour on set under the influence of drugs. She had also filed a formal complaint with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).
A few days back, actress Vincy Aloshious filed a formal complaint against Shine Tom Chacko for allegedly misbehaving with her on set under the influence of drugs. According to reports, Chacko misbehaved with Aloshious while the two worked on Soothravakyam, which is currently in the filming stage. She had filed a complaint with various Malayalam film bodies, including the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Kerala Film Chamber's Internal Complaints Committee. She had named Chacko in her complaint as well.
Following this complaint, the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) conducted a raid at a hotel in Kochi on April 16, where Chacko was allegedly consuming drugs. However, Chacko managed to escape from the scene. CCTV footage, accessed by Republic, showed the actor running across the corridor of the hotel. On Saturday, April 19, after he was questioned in the matter for over 4 hours, he was taken into custody.
