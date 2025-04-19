Good Bad Ugly Actor Shine Tom Chacko Arrested In Drug Abuse Case, Booked Under NDPS Act

Malayalam Actor Shine Tom Chacko, who has featured in the latest movies like Mammootty's Bazooka and Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly, was arrested by the Kochi City Police for alleged drug use. Chacko was brought in for questioning on Saturday after an incident where he allegedly fled from a hotel during an anti-drugs raid on April 16. After interrogation, he was taken into custody. Reportedly, the police booked the actor under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Sections 27 and 29. He has been arrested for the second time in 10 years in a similar drug case.

Shine Tom Chacko is a popular actor in the Malayalam film industry | Image: Instagram

Chacko's arrest in a drug-related case comes just months after the actor was acquitted in a 2015 drug case. In a related matter, actress Vincy Aloshious had also accused him of inappropriate behaviour on set under the influence of drugs. She had also filed a formal complaint with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

How a complaint from a co-star led the police to Shine Tom Chacko

A few days back, actress Vincy Aloshious filed a formal complaint against Shine Tom Chacko for allegedly misbehaving with her on set under the influence of drugs. According to reports, Chacko misbehaved with Aloshious while the two worked on Soothravakyam, which is currently in the filming stage. She had filed a complaint with various Malayalam film bodies, including the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) and the Kerala Film Chamber's Internal Complaints Committee. She had named Chacko in her complaint as well.

Vincy Aloshious had filed a complaint against Shine Tom Chacko accusing him of misbehaviour on set | Image: Instagram