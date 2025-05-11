Khushboo Patani Rejoices At India Using BrahMos Against Pakistan, Calls It A Befitting Reply To Ceasefire Violation

Disha Patani's sister, Major Khushboo Patani, has reacted to a ceasefire and India using BrahMos for the first time on Pakistan. She lauded India's move of using the missile and said that this was a befitting reply to those Pakistanis who mocked the name of Operation Sindoor. She started her video by saying, "Jai Hind, everybody. I know you might have heard the news. The news of BrahMos. It hasn't been legitimised yet. We can only anticipate. But what a game, guys. What a game. After Operation Sindoor, a lot of our Pakistanis were saying that the operation would be on Suhagraat. So I guess India has already celebrated Suhagraat and the milk and turmeric that goes to Suhagraat has already reached there as BrahMos."

She recalled UP CM Yogi Adityanath's words from his recent press conference, where he said, "If you want to know the taste of BrahMos, then go and ask Pakistan." Khushboo further expressed her joy over India using BrahMos and said, "It was fun. I hope you (Pakistan) liked the milk and turmeric. Today, on the occasion of Mother's Day, the BrahMos unit installation has been inaugurated in UP."

Khushboo Sundar urges Indians to stand united

In the same video, Khushboo further asked the Indians not to second-guess the decision of the Indian government, and we should stand united. "So, everybody. I feel that there shouldn't be so many falsehoods about the government or its decisions. When we take strong actions, half the people say that we have to do peace. When we do peace, half the people say that we should have done war. Why can't we say one thing? Yesterday, there was such a quick ceasefire. What do you think? They must have asked for some alms. India is running all this in its own way. India has shown its strength in the last 5 to 6 days against the other country. That this is our physical power," she said.

"Yesterday, there was such a quick ceasefire. India showed its psychological power that it runs in the world. A lot of people are saying that this is the U.S. puppet. Guys. I really feel that the U.S. coming in this ceasefire agreement can also be a propaganda. Even if it is created by them or by us, you never know, right? We can just anticipate things," Khushboo shared her views.

However, she believes Pakistan has come to the level of 'deception' and feels that this is the US. The reality is that DGMO has spoken to the DGMO of Pakistan from India. There is no connection to a third country now. Addressing the ceasefire violation, she said that this was all well planned. "Deception game. This is what the real art of war and... Wow. This was violated within 3 hours. Around 9 o'clock, this violation started. At 10 o'clock, I heard that 5 BrahMos missiles were fired. They put it everywhere. They put it in Chakwal. They put it in Chaklala. They put it in Sialkot, Pasroor. They put it in all these places. These are very modern base camps. Suddenly, within 15-20 minutes, as soon as the Brahmos was launched, our Indian Air Force blew up their Pakistan defence. Suddenly, they calmed down. Nothing is happening."

Khushboo concluded her video by saying, "India was always against terrorism. But now, terrorism is equal to war for us. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat. Happy Mother's Day, everybody. Salute to this Bharat Mata."

What is BrahMos?