'Shameless' Ranveer Allahbadia Faces Criticism For Apologising To 'Pakistani Brothers And Sisters', Deletes Post Later

Ranveer Allahbadia has once again courted controversy, and this time for 'apologising' to 'Pakistani brothers and sisters'. He took to his Instagram handle and shared a long post expressing concern and said that he doesn't hate them. In his post, he also shared evidence that the terror attacks in India, including the Pahalgam terror attack, were led by terrorists from Pakistan. He also blamed the media of both countries for spreading lies and hatred. He said that it is not Indian People vs Pakistani People, but India vs Pakistani Military & ISI. Soon after he dropped the post, netizens started trolling the YouTuber, criticising him for apologising to the Pakistanis. The post was reportedly made on Saturday. The massive trolling led him to delete the post.

(Screengrabs of post shared by Ranveer Allahbadia | X)

Ranveer Allahbadia's post for Pakistanis

Allahbadia started his note by writing, "Dear Pakistani Brothers & Sisters, I will get hate from many Indians for this, but it is important to be said. Just like many Indians, I don't have hate in my heart for you. Many of us want peace as well."

“Whenever we meet Pakistanis, you invariably welcome us with love. But… your country is not run by a government. It is run by your military and your secret service (The ISI). The average Pakistani is VERY different than these 2 bodies. The average Pakistani has dreams of peace & prosperity in their hearts. These 2 villains have hurt your economy since independence. They have also constantly been responsible for terrorist attacks in India. Proofs in the next slide," he continued.

The next slides had three pointers, "Proof 1: All terrorist that have been caught over the years are originally from Pakistan. Proof 2: Your military leaders attended the state funeral held by Hafiz Abdur Rauf, brother of the Jaish-E-Mohammed chief. Proof 3: Your defense minister Khawaja Asif recently admitted to the state sponsored terrorism on Sky News. But I care about YOU, not them. That's why..."

He further blamed the media for spreading lies, "Dil se sorry agar lagra hai ki hum nafrat faila rahe hai. The Indian who have met Pakistanis, UNDERSTAND you. But both Indian & Pakistani media (news channels) are currently spreading lies."

He concluded his note by writing, "Most of our populations want peace for the innocents near the border. But India also wants to end Pak Military & ISI's state sponsored terrorism. Ek final cheez... This is not : Indian People vs Pakistani People. This is: India vs Pakistani Military & ISI. Hope peace prevails in the long term, Inshallah."

Netizens bash Ranveer Allahbadia for his apology letter to Pakistan

Soon after he dropped the post, netizens took to social media to slam the YouTuber. A user wrote, "@BeerBicepsGuy janam se tuchiya h ya koi course kia h ? Supreme court se tu banned hi thik tha, people like u who cashin emotions of people can't understand what a soldier's family goes through & what truly patriotism means."

Another wrote, "Real face of @BeerBicepsGuy: He is worried about his pakistani subscriber."

Third user wrote, "I always believe everybody deserves a second chance ...we did with this guy too...but #beerbicep #RanveerAllahbadia does not deserve any sympathy hereafter. Boycott his podcast."

A user wrote, "Hello @BeerBicepsGuy. This is insulting to our brave armed forces. And on your part it is Hypocrisy at its peak. Shame on you!"