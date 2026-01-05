Updated 5 January 2026 at 19:47 IST
Parents-to-be Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela Enjoy Homemade Biryani By Michelin Star Japanese Chef Osawa Takamasa
Parent-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela hosted Michelin Star Chef Takamasa Osawa from Tokyo at their residence recently. The Japanese Chef prepared his famous biryani for the couple and shared their reaction on social media.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Parents-to-be Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela Enjoy Homemade Biryani By Michelin Star Japanese Chef Osawa Takamasa | Image: X
Parent-to-be Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela hosted Michelin Star Chef Takamasa Osawa from Tokyo at their residence recently. The Japanese Chef prepared his famous biryani for the couple and shared their reaction on social media.
Also Read: Arjun Bijlani’s Father-In-Law’s Prayer Meet: Aamir Ali, Mouni Roy, Isha Malviya, Shefali Bagga And Other Celebs Pay Last Respect
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 5 January 2026 at 19:47 IST