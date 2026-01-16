Kiara Advani Sings Birthday Song For Husband Sidharth Malhotra, Calls Him Baby Saraayah's 'Favourite Human'

Happy Birthday, Saraayah’s dad! Sidharth Malhotra turns 41 today, and fans, friends, colleagues, and loved ones have flooded social media with warm birthday wishes. Many have eagerly waited for a glimpse of his birthday bash. Now, wifey Kiara Advani has given a special sneak peek of the midnight celebrations. To mark the day, she even sang ‘Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye’ for him.

On Friday, Kiara Advani used Instagram to wish her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, and shared photos and videos from his birthday celebration. One picture featured a two-tier chocolate cake with ‘Saraayah’s Papa’ and ‘Daddy Cool’ written on it. The cake also displayed a Superman logo and a topper that read, “Happy Birthday, love."

A video from the celebration showed Kiara singing “Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye" for Sidharth. The clip also included Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, and other guests who joined the birthday festivities. Sidharth later cut the cake as Kiara stood beside him.

In her caption, Kiara wrote, “Saraayah’s favourite human and the most beautiful one – inside out. Still crushing on you. Now so is our little one. Happy Birthday, husband."

Celebrities such as Kriti Sanon, Geetu Mohandas, and Dia Mirza liked Kiara Advani’s post.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra became parents in July 2025. In November, they announced their daughter’s name as ‘Saraayah’ and shared the first glimpse of their baby girl.