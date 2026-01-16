BTS Name Their Comeback Album 'Arirang', Know Why It Holds Special Importance For The K-pop Boy Band

BTS announced their long-awaited comeback and a global tour this week. The group will release its first full-length album in almost four years on March 20, 2026. Taehyung, Jungkook, RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga and J-hope will begin touring across the world starting from the next few months. On Friday, the K-pop band revealed the album title, Arirang, a name that holds deep emotional meaning for Koreans. This choice raises important questions about its meaning, its cultural importance for the Koreas, and the reason BTS selected it.

What is Arirang?

For the unversed, Arirang is a legendary Korean folk song with lyrics that carry deep historical meaning. Many people regard it as the country’s unofficial anthem because it reflects the very heart of Korean heritage. Its roots are believed to go back hundreds of years.

Arirang does not have one fixed or universally accepted meaning. As per reports, some scholars believe the word “ari” comes from an old Korean term meaning “beautiful” or “aching”, while “rang” means “beloved”. However, this interpretation remains a debated folk explanation. The image of crossing the Arirang ridge or mountain pass symbolises a shift from sorrow to hope, or a journey from struggle towards a better future.

As per reports, UNESCO has included Arirang on the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage for both North and South Korea. The song draws from the Korean spirit of han, a complex emotion that blends sadness, longing, shared pain and hope. Arirang stands as a powerful cultural symbol for Koreans across generations.

Why is BTS naming their upcoming album Arirang?

Along with revealing the title, BTS announced vinyl editions for each member, using names such as “rooted in Korea,” “rooted in music,” and “living legend.” These themes reflect the true meaning of Arirang, a song that speaks of grief, loss, love, survival, and separation.

During the live session, BTS members explained why they chose Arirang as the album’s name, saying, “we wondered about our own identity, we think we wanted to show what we came from” and “we are all Korean, we wanted to capture something that represents Korea..ARIRANG also includes human feelings”.

By naming the album Arirang, BTS clearly delivers a heartfelt message to ARMY following their separation caused by mandatory military service and the pause they took from music and their fandom.

The group has always honoured its Korean roots. They have worn traditional hanbok in music videos, addressed Korean social issues through their lyrics, and previously performed an Arirang medley on stage.