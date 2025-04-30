Kim Soo-hyun Sued By Ad Companies For Over $2 Million Amid Kim Sae-Ron Dating Scandal

Kim Soo Hyun’s life turned upside down after he was accused of dating the late actress Kim Sae-Ron when she was a minor, igniting nationwide anger and backlash. One after another, the Queen of Tears actor has since faced multiple career setbacks, including losing endorsements and television roles. Recently, the South Korean actor encountered further trouble as he faced another legal issue.

Kim Soo Hyun sued by Ad companies

Reports reveal that Kim Soo Hyun has been sued by two advertisement companies, identified as Company A and Company B, for damages amounting to approximately 3 billion won ($2.1 million). Both companies had recruited the actor as an advertising model and are now demanding compensation for damages and a refund of the payments made under their advertisement contracts with him.

According to a report by Soompi, a third company, referred to as Company C, also terminated its advertising contract with Kim Soo Hyun due to a breach of trust. This company is reportedly considering filing a similar lawsuit to recover the model fees and impose penalties for the breach. Lawyer Park Sung Woo, representing the case, reportedly stated that Kim Soo Hyun had signed advertising contracts with 15 brands. He reportedly earned between 1 billion and 1.2 billion won per contract under domestic agreements.

“Advertisers are usually hesitant to be the first to sue a model, but once one company takes legal action, others often follow,” Park explained. Responding to these claims, the actor’s agency, Gold Medalist, said, “We have not yet confirmed whether a lawsuit has been filed."

Many other brands have also recently ended their advertising contracts with the actor due to serious allegations of dating the late actress Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. In addition to these dating claims, Kim Soo Hyun has faced criticism for allegedly ignoring Kim Sae Ron's attempts to contact him last year.