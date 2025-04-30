Kim Sae-Ron's Song A World Without Pain Releases 2 Months After Her Death, Emotional Fans Pour In Heartfelt Tribute

Kim Sae-Ron died by suicide on February 16, 2025. South Korean actress took her own life in her Seoul flat. Her family revealed she had been struggling with severe mental pressure and depression, reportedly linked to her alleged relationship with Kim Soo Hyun.

Kim Sae-Ron was set to make her film comeback with Guitar Man, but she passed away before its release. On Monday, the filmmakers released the first song from Guitar Man, featuring Sae-Ron. Fans share their deep emotion after listening to the song.

Kim Sae-Ron’s first song from Guitar Man released, fans broke into tears

Korean film OST. Guitar Man’s song A World Without Pain features late Sae-ron's resilience against all odds. Fans noted the song's striking similarity to events from her real life before her passing. Written and composed by Lee Sun-Jung, who also co-directed and produced the film Guitar Man, the track resonated deeply with listeners.

The song quickly got attention online, with fans expressing how much they missed and tributing the actress. One user commented, "Kim Saeron will live forever through her films and series.” Another wrote, “She was a tremendous actress and she's free running in the fields."

Kim Sae-Ron and Kim Soo Hyun controversy

Kim Sae-Ron’s family stated that she was battling depression due to her relationship with South Korean superstar Kim Soo Hyun. They claimed he dated her when she was a minor, groomed her, and abandoned her after achieving fame.