Know Newlyweds Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru's Net Worth, Who Is Richer?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru have tied the knot. The actor–director couple exchanged vows in a small, private ceremony with only close friends and family present. The wedding took place at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the first photos from the ceremony on her Instagram account. Since the news came out, their wedding has been trending across the search bar. Amid the buzz surrounding their private celebration, here’s a look at their fortune worth crores.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Raj Nidimoru's Net Worth: Who is richer?

Samantha is one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema and reportedly charges between ₹3 crore and ₹5 crore per film. She allegedly earned ₹10 crore for her role in the international series Citadel: Honey Bunny. She also serves as a brand ambassador for several major companies, including Pepsi, Samsung, Tanishq, Myntra, and Tommy Hilfiger. Her annual income from endorsements alone is estimated at ₹8 crore. Several reports suggest that Samantha’s net worth stands at around ₹101 crore as of December 2025.

Most of Raj Nidimoru’s work and financial growth come from his long-term collaboration with his creative partner, Krishna DK, and together they work as Raj & DK. According to Daily Jagran and other reports, Raj’s net worth is estimated to be between ₹83 crore and ₹85 crore (approximately USD 10 million) as of December 2025.

While these figures are reported, they are considered close estimates.

For the past year, Samantha and Raj were often spotted spending time together. However, they never confirmed being in a relationship. Only earlier this year, Samantha began uploading photos with Raj on her official Instagram, fuelling speculations about their relationship. For the unversed, Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya and Raj Nidimoru was married to Shyamalli De. As per reports, both the former couple got divorced in 2022.