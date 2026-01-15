Kriti Sanon, Disha Patani, Konkona Sen Sharma, Nora Fatehi And More Bollywood Actresses Rumoured To Be Dating Younger Men

Age is just a number, indeed! Bollywood beauties like Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif, and Neha Dhupia have shown that love has no limits by choosing partners younger than them and confidently challenging social norms. In recent times, the topic of age differences in relationships has been a huge conversation. Divas like Kriti Sanon, Saniya Malhotra, Disha Patani and more have reportedly been linked to younger men, proving the idea that mutual understanding and shared ambitions matter far more than the year someone was born.

Kriti Sanon

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon remains in the spotlight due to rumours about her dating life. As per reports, Mimi actress is dating Kabir Bahia. The two have appeared together on several occasions and often travel together.

Kabir also attended Nupur’s wedding recently. Despite the frequent sightings, neither Kriti nor Kabir has spoken publicly about their relationship. Reports also mention a nine-year age difference between them, with Kriti being 35 and Kabir 26.

Nora Fatehi

The internet is also buzzing with speculation about Nora Fatehi’s personal life, as reports link her to Moroccan football star and national team captain Achraf Hakimi.

The rumours picked up pace after Nora was seen cheering for the Morocco team during a recent match, which sparked widespread discussion on social media. According to reports, Achraf Hakimi is 27 years old, while Nora Fatehi is 33, making the actress six years older than the footballer.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma sparked dating rumours in early 2025 after viral photos showed them together. Fans began speculating about a possible relationship because they appeared at several events together and interacted on social media.

However, neither of them has confirmed the romance. Malhotra recently said that marriage is not a priority for her, as her work schedule keeps her busy. According to Wikipedia, Sanya Malhotra is around six years older than Rishab Rikhiram Sharma.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani has once again come under the spotlight for dating rumours, this time linked to Punjabi singer-songwriter Talwinder. Speculation began after a video went viral online, showing the actress holding Talwinder’s hand at one of the events of Nupur Sanon’s wedding. Since then, the clip has fuelled widespread chatter on social media. However, neither Disha nor Talwinder has responded to the rumours.

According to reports, Disha Patani is 33 years old, while Talwinder turned 28 in November. This suggests an age gap of around five years between the two.

Konkona Sen Sharma

Konkona Sen Sharma and Amol Parashar have sparked dating rumours after they attended the screening of his show Gram Chikitsalay together and were later spotted holidaying in Goa. However, neither of them has confirmed the relationship.

File photo from X

Konkona Sen Sharma is roughly seven years older than Amol Parashar. Reports from mid-2025 suggest Konkona is about 45 years old, while Amol is around 38.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody sparked dating rumours in early 2024 after people spotted them together following a dinner in Mumbai. Although they have not publicly confirmed their relationship, they often appear together, and the Stree actress sometimes shares playful photos with him on Instagram.

File photo from X

Reports suggest that Shraddha Kapoor may soon make her rumoured relationship with Rahul Mody official by marrying him in Udaipur. According to reports, Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody have a three-year age difference.

Malaika Arora

File photo from X