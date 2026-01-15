Dhanush-Mrunal Thakur's Wedding Rumours Go Viral On Pongal, Are They Planning To Marry On Valentine's Day?

Tamil actor Dhanush broke off his two decade long marriage with Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya in 2024. The former couple is now focused on co-parenting their sons - Yatra and Linga. After his split, Dhanush has been romantically linked with Mrunal Thakur. Their public appearances and subtle social media interactions have only fueled the hearsay of them being together. On the occasion of Pongal, the alleged couple's marriage rumours have gone viral.

According to an unverified post circulating online, Mrunal and Dhanush are said to be getting married on Valentine's Day this year. Furthermore, the event is said to be a private and low-key ceremony, with only family members and close friends expected to be in attendance. As per the now viral post, Mrunal and Dhanush are not expected to make an official announcement regarding their reported wedding as they have always kept their rumoured relationship away from the media glare.

A selfie of Dhanush and Mrunal fueled their dating rumours last year | Image: X

Many on social media commented that Dhanush and Mrunal are "rushing" into marriage as it has not been long since they reportedly began dating. As per speculation, their romance rumours gained pace since last year in May. Moreover, Dhanush and his former wife, filmmaker Aishwarya, announced their separation in January 2022 on social media and a family court in Chennai officially granted them divorce in November 2024.

While there is no verified information about the wedding, this wouldn't be the first time a celebrity couple is opting for a hush-hush marriage. Late last year, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru got married in a private ceremony without previously announcing their nuptials or confirming their dating rumours.

Dhanush and Mrunal are reportedly planning a low key wedding | Image: X