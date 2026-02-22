Kriti Sanon Steps Out In London With Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia, Mushy Hand-In-Hand Moment Goes Viral

Actor Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia have sparked dating rumours for quite some time. Although they remained tight-lipped about their relationship, keen-eyed fans often notice them together. Recently, a video surfaced on Reddit showing the two in London, UK. It remains unclear whether the clip is recent or old, but fans cannot stop talking about it. Here's why.

Kriti Sanon walks hand-in-hand with rumoured boyfriend in London

In the clip, Kriti and Kabir stepped out together in London and walked through the city streets while holding hands. Kriti chose a brown sweater layered under a jacket with blue jeans, while Kabir wore a white T-shirt paired with a blue hoodie and matching trousers.

This was not the first time people had seen them together. Kabir also attended Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur’s wedding. They were also seen boarding flights together. In October last year, Kriti and Kabir attended UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, and Kriti later shared several photos from the event on Instagram.

In July that same year, they watched the third Test match between India and England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Who is Kabir Bahia?

As per reports, Kabir was born in November 1999. He completed his schooling in 2018 at Millfield, a boarding school in Somerset, England. He has posted several memories from his school years on Instagram, including a 2015 photo of himself playing cricket at the Millfield Cricket Ground.

Kabir comes from a wealthy London-based family. His father, Kuljinder Bahia, founded Southall Travel, a well-known travel agency in the UK.