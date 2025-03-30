Krushna Abhishek’s Sister Arti Singh Expecting First Child? Actress's Latest Video Fuels Pregnancy Rumors

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan got hitched on April 25, 2024, at Iskcon Temple in Mumbai in the presence of her family and friends. Arti's uncle and superstar, Govinda, was also one of the attendees. A year after, recently, the brother-sister duo Krushna Abhishek and Aarti appeared together at an event. Known for his wit, Krushna joked about rumours of Arti’s pregnancy and sparked more curiosity among fans.

Actress Arti Singh is pregnant? Krushna Abhishek hints while addressing paps

While discussing his upcoming projects with the paparazzi, Krushna shared with excitement, "Kapil Sharma on Netflix ka third season araha hai. Aur kya chahiye? OMG ka 11th season araha hai. Aur bhi mera Welcome picture araha hai Akshay sir ke saath. Aur kya chahiye."

During the conversation, he jokingly pointed at Arti and said, "Aur inka bhi araha hai... gaadi araha hai jo baahar khadi hui hai. Usme hum baith ke jayenge. Abhi shaadi ho gayi, itna achha ladka mil gaya hai, abhi enjoy karo life ko." Adding a playful twist, he mimicked a pregnant belly gesture and joked, "Humko news sunao ke wo kab araha hai," making Arti blush as everyone around laughed heartily.

When Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan tie the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony at Iskcon temple

Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan got married on 25 April 2024, surrounded by family and friends. The ceremony took place at the Iskcon Temple in Mumbai. Arti's uncle, the superstar Govinda, attended the wedding, setting aside past family differences to bless the couple. After the ceremony, Arti and Dipak stepped outside with their family to greet the paparazzi waiting at the venue.

File photo is Arti Singh | Image: X