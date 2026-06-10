Kusha Kapila Slams Pranit More Amid Backlash Over Viral 'Rs 370 Biryani' Clip, Says 'This Is Not Comedy'

Actor and content creator Kusha Kapila has weighed in on the controversy surrounding a viral clip from comedian Pranit More's recent show, saying accountability does not lie solely with the audience member who made the controversial remark.

The debate erupted online after a crowd-work clip from More's show went viral on social media, drawing backlash from several users. The backlash eventually prompted the comedian to issue a public apology, acknowledging that he should have handled the situation differently.

Amid the latest controversy, Kusha has now come forward to share her views on Instagram and encouraged women to continue calling out offensive content. Stressing that creators also have a responsibility for what they choose to publish, she argued that uploading such material is a conscious "choice" and should not be dismissed as comedy.

"Urge women to call out disgusting comedy plenty. Please darna mat (Don't feel scared). Bakwaas kiya hai toh drag karo badiya se (If they have spoken nonsense, then feel free to drag it too). Uploading a clip like that is a choice. Choosing to crack certain jokes and hosting that on your channel is a choice. This, btw, is not comedy. This is content designed to get a reaction," she wrote.

Kusha also said she was pleased to see women speaking up against the clip and welcomed the widespread criticism it had received online.

Expressing her satisfaction over the response, she wrote that it felt "bahut achcha" to see people holding such content accountable."Bahut achcha lag raha hai! Bahut mazza aa raha hai! Aaj main apne paiso se order karke biryani khaungi."

In another video shared on her Instagram Stories, the actor urged men to speak up when they encounter such remarks. Without directly asking them to "pick a side," she suggested that simply calling out inappropriate comments made by other men would be enough.

Earlier, More had issued a statement admitting that he had made a mistake in the way he responded during the show. Soon after the video started receiving backlash left, right, and centre, the comedian took to Instagram to state that he should have challenged the audience member's remark rather than laughing and moving on. Calling it a "lapse in judgment," he acknowledged the concerns raised by viewers.

"I've seen the criticism regarding a recent crowdwork clip. The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part," he said. (ANI)

