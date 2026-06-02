Lalit Modi Is A Diamond Digger: IPL Founder Defends Ex-Girlfriend Sushmita Sen Against 'Gold Digger' Tag

Lalit Modi, businessman and IPL founder, made his relationship with Sushmita Sen official in 2022. The announcement left the netizens surprised, with many calling the actress a "gold digger". However, two years later, they parted ways. Now, almost two years after their breakup, Modi has addressed the "gold digger" tag and defended the actress, saying that he was a "kept boyfriend".

'Sushmita Sen is a remarkable lady and self-made lady'

In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Lalit Modi opened up about his relationship with Sushmita Sen and revealed why the two parted ways. He called the actress his "dear friend" and added that she was very special to him. He revealed that she was "very much part of his life" at that time. However, they broke up owing to the distance. They faced challenges maintaining a long-distance relationship, as the actress is settled in India, whereas Modi's life is in London. Hence, they decided to part ways.

Addressed Sen's "gold digger" tag, he said, "Please understand that Sushmita is a very beautiful and very well-to-do lady. She has more diamonds than anybody I know on the planet, and she has earned them herself. She has diamond stores. So, she is a very wealthy lady. She has done it all on her own. There wasn’t a single time that I went out with Sushmita that I had to pay for anything. She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend.”

He heaped praise on Sen and called her a "remarkable and self-made lady". He added, "She will never accept anything from anybody. So when somebody says she was a gold digger, Lalit was a diamond digger. She was truly a diamond. She could have anybody on the planet she wanted. It was never about money. It was never about anything else. She can buy anything she wants, do anything she wants, without a doubt."

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In 2022, Lalit Modi shared a loved-up post on his social media handle, publicly announcing his relationship with Sushmita Sen. He shared romantic photos from their vacation along with an adorable caption. However, their romance didn't last long, and they separated, removing all the related posts.